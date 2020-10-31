HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

According to the province's website, as of Saturday, N.B. has 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 299 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and 38 active cases remains.

Five patients are hospitalized, with none in an intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, 102,163 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 94 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 67 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 136 confirmed cases (27 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE AT MONCTON GYM

On Friday, New Brunswick public health warned the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Fit 4 Less location at 165 Main St. in Moncton.

People who visited the location between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 25, should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

OUTBREAK DECLARED IN BALMORAL N.B.

Public health has declared an outbreak at a seniors' residence in Balmoral, N.B., and is modifying the border rules for workers.

On Thursday, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell revealed that there had been a positive test at Residence 4 Saisons.

"There is one confirmed case in the facility, and so therefore we're declaring an outbreak and we're taking very aggressive steps at this moment to limit the impact of this outbreak," said Russell during a news update on Thursday. "So, the entire facility is being tested with respect to residents and staff. And I think most of them were being tested today with a rapid test."

In an attempt to limit outbreaks, Russell is encouraging anyone working in a long term care home, nursing homes or adult care facilities to be tested every second week.

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

Residents in Zone 5 can celebrate Halloween only within their household bubble. Door-to-door collecting, passing out treats, and parties outside of their household bubbles are not permitted.

HALLOWEEN IN YELLOW LEVEL ZONES

Residents in regions at the Yellow level can celebrate Halloween with door-to-door trick-or-treating, provided the following guidelines from public health are followed:

If children go door-to-door, they should avoid contact with anyone in their bubble who is at higher risk for several days following Halloween;

Informal indoor and outdoor celebrations are permitted with a maximum of 50 people, but a list of participants must be maintained

Any business, organization or group that plans an event, including malls, are required to have an operational plan for any Halloween activities, must keep a list of participants, and must ensure the use of masks in public spaces and ensure that physical distancing is practised.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

On Thursday, New Brunswick's state of emergency mandatory order was renewed under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act. The state of emergency was first declared on Mar. 14.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 1,449 personal and 1,086 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 46 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.8 per cent.