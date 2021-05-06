HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province's 40th COVID-19-related death on Thursday, connected to a person in their 80s.

"I am saddened to learn we have lost another person to this virus,” said Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick’s Health Minister. “I join all New Brunswickers in extending heartfelt condolences to those who are mourning the loss of their loved one."

Public health says the individual is in Zone 4 and was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu – a special care home in Grand Falls, N.B.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to keep this person’s grieving family and friends in their thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health. “I share my sincere sympathies with everyone who has been affected by this loss.”

New Brunswick also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with over half of them in Zone 6 (the Bathurst region).

This is a developing story and will be updated.