N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday

UPDATED

UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped missionaries

A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

