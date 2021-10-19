N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
New Brunswick is announcing three COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died of the disease in the province to 94.
The latest deaths involve:
- a person age 90 and over in the Moncton region (Zone 1)
- a person age 90 and over in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)
- a person in their 80s in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)
“I was saddened to learn that three people have died in our province from this virus,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release. “It is important we continue to follow the rules, to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is the fifth consecutive day we have seen a decline in the number of new cases and we all must do our part if we want this trend to continue.”
“I know all New Brunswickers join me in mourning the loss of another three people to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We must continue to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of the virus. We all have a role to play in getting us through the fourth wave.”
The province has reported 24 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday, Oct. 8.
50 NEW CASES TUESDAY
Health officials in New Brunswick are also reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 122 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
According to health officials, 26 of Tuesday's 50 new cases, or 52 per cent, are unvaccinated. Six cases, or 12 per cent, are partially vaccinated, and 18 cases, or 36 per cent, are fully vaccinated.
The province says there are currently 57 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 18 in an intensive care unit. Of those currently in hospital, 23 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated, and 29 are fully vaccinated.
Of the 18 people in the ICU, none are fully vaccinated, 17 are unvaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated.
THIRD DOSES FOR HEALTH-CARE PROFESSIONALS, FIRST NATIONS RESIDENTS
Beginning next week, health-care personnel, including those working in long-term care facilities, and residents of First Nation communities will be able to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It is important we continue to take steps to protect those working and living in situations where they may be vulnerable to the virus,” said Russell. “Our health-care workers are a great example of this, as they have been on the front lines of this pandemic since it began.”
Appointments for a booster dose for these groups will be available beginning on Oct. 25.
COVID-19 boosters -- or third doses -- started this month - along with the flu vaccine campaign.
Pharmacist Alistair Bursey will spend part of this week at a long-term care home administering COVID-19 booster shots to residents, many of whom received their last dose eight or nine months ago.
"You know, they are probably one of the more vulnerable groups if you look at the risk factors so we definitely want to get out there and take care of them quickly," Bursey said.
Inside his pharmacy, Bursey says they're seeing a steady number of people -- 30 or 40 a day -- coming in looking for the COVID-19 vaccine.
And he's hearing a number of reasons why they're seeking it now.
"They know someone or know of someone who has passed because of it," Bursey said. "They say 'you know what? This is really serious stuff, and I need to come and get the vaccine.' Some of it is with regards to the mandate that came down where people have to get it for work or what not."
COVID-19 CASE DATA
New Brunswick has had 5,896 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
In total, 5,027 people have recovered and 94 people have died in the province from COVID-19.
Public health says a total of 509,309 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.
The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:
- Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,688 confirmed cases (290 active cases)
- Zone 2 – Saint John region: 545 confirmed cases (61 active cases)
- Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,229 confirmed cases (137 active cases)
- Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,369 confirmed cases (118 active case)
- Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 629 confirmed cases (121 active cases)
- Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 283 confirmed cases (17 active cases)
- Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 153 confirmed cases (30 active cases)
Twenty-two new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:
- six people age 19 and under
- three people in their 20s
- five people in their 30s
- four people in their 40s
- two people in their 50s
- two people in their 60s
All 22 cases are under investigation.
Two new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:
- one person in their 40s
- one person in their 80s
Both cases under investigation.
Two new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:
- one person age 19 and under
- one person in their 20s
Both cases are under investigation
Nine new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:
- one person age 19 and under
- one person in their 20s
- one person in their 40s
- two people in their 50s
- four people in their 60s
All nine cases are under investigation.
Twelve new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:
- one person age 19 and under
- two people in their 20s
- two people in their 30s
- two people in their 40s
- three people in their 50s
- one person in their 60s
- one person age 90 and over
All 12 cases are under investigation.
One new case was reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) involving a person in their 20s, and is under investigation.
Two new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving:
- one person age 19 and under
- one person in their 20s
One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Tuesday, 82.7 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 91.7 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In total, 1,213,793 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.
All provincial government employees, staff in long-term care facilities and staff and volunteers in schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Friday, Nov. 19.
All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.
POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES
A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.
Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.
