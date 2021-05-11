HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the entire province returns to the yellow level of restrictions for the first time since mid-March.

There is one new case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), involving a person aged 40 to 49, and another case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), involving a person 50 to 59.

Fifteen previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 136.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

Since Monday, 15 people have recovered for a total number of 1,837 recoveries. New Brunswick has had 2,015 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Eleven New Brunswickers are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit and four patients are hospitalized out of the province.

On Monday, 1,257 tests were conducted for a total of 306,690 tests.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 414 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 282 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 288 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 747 confirmed cases (43 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (two active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 67 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 32 confirmed cases (three active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 312,060 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 40.7 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose.

YELLOW ZONE AND VACCINES

As of midnight, all of New Brunswick entered the yellow level of restrictions for the first time since mid-March.

The province has also lowered the eligibility age for the COVID-19 vaccine to 40.

Those who are 40 and older can now book an appointment online to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

With over 60,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna arriving this week, Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer, said it could be next week that those in their thirties can get the green light too.