N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of control

More New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.

Efforts continue to put out a fire in the Stein Lake area of New Brunswick, which officials say is 35 per cent contained. The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development (DNED) will continue to monitor the situation.

“I thank New Brunswickers for being vigilant these past few days,” said Premier Blaine Higgs “Your vigilance has allowed us to shift resources to provide much needed assistance to our neighbours in Nova Scotia while we continue to monitor our situation in New Brunswick. We need people to continue being cautious in their outdoor activities, and we also encourage everyone to continue providing support to those impacted by the forest fires.”

Officials are reminding residents there is a province-wide burn ban in place over the weekend as conditions remain extremely dry. The province adds that aircraft diverted to Nova Scotia can be quickly recalled in the event a weather change requires their return to New Brunswick.

Speed limits on Highway 127 in Chamcook and Bocabec have been restored, but drivers should remain cautious as fire crews remain in the area.

Details on forest fire updates are available on the DNED’s forest fire watch page.