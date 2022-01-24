N.B. students expected to return to in-person learning Jan. 31

New Brunswick’s education and early childhood development minister is hopeful students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31 but public health will have the final say later this week.

Dominic Cardy unveiled the province’s back-to-school plan during a press conference on Monday, which included certain public health safety protocols, such as masking, classroom bubbles and vaccine requirements for extra-curricular activities.

“Certainly I'm optimistic it will be next week, because that was the date public health gave us," said Cardy. "But I'm not going to pre-judge their conclusions.”

He added there is a possibility that the province will remain in its Level 3 phase of restrictions by the time students return to school, however, if that happens, Cardy said all students will be expected to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

The education minister said it is recommended students wear a three-layer mask to school.

Cardy added that students from kindergarten to grade 12 who develop one symptom of COVID-19 should register for a rapid test online.

Should a student test positive with the virus, Cardy said families will be responsible for notifying schools and all close contacts.

During Monday’s school update, the minister also said, given the rapid spread of Omicron, the province spent $3million to purchase 2,000 HEPA filter units for 60 schools without intergraded mechanical ventilation units.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province says there are plenty appointments available for parents and guardians to book their child’s first or second vaccine dose.

“It is important for parents with children aged five to 11 to get their child vaccinated to help protect against COVID-19 before in-person learning and other activities resume,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This will reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus and spreading it to others.”

To date, 54.5 per cent of children in that age group have received their first dose. Public health says those children can receive their second dose eight weeks after getting their first.

The province says booster doses are available to everyone 18 and over, as long as five months have passed since their second dose. So far, 38.7 per cent of those eligible have received their COVID-19 booster.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

New Brunswick says 131 people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 12 people in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 74 were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19.

The province says 101 people in hospital are over 60, and three are 19 years of age and under. Four people are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 CASE COUNT

Public health says there are 469 health-care workers isolating who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 381 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday through PCR tests, and 659 reported through rapid tests.

Three people have also died from the virus. A person 90 and over in Zone 1 (Moncton region), a person between 80-89 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and a person between 70-79 years old in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

The entire province of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 3 phase of its COVID-19 winter plan, more information is available online, on the province’s website.