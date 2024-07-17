N.B. teachers survey political parties on education promises ahead of provincial election

The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association (NBTA) is hoping to learn the educational priorities of the province’s five political parties by the beginning of the school year, so teachers are well-informed when casting their ballot in the October election.

The association sent out a survey Wednesday to the five parties, asking eight different questions related to education funding, recruitment and retention of teachers, and policy-making.

Two of those questions include:

What is your party’s position on the urgency of underfunded public schools?

How will your party ensure decisions impacting education are not swayed by destabilizing political agendas?

Peter Lagacy, NBTA president, told reporters it’s not about advising them who to vote for, rather, informing them of each party’s education-related positions.

“Teachers really want to know how the political parties will be lining up for the fall election,” he said. “They want to know their stance on some of these key issues and just to be able to make an informed decision.”

There’s been a variety of education-related issues that have sparked a lot of political and social conversation over the last year.

Changes made to Policy 713 now requires students under the age of 16 receive parental consent before they can change their pronouns or preferred first names at school.

It has sparked a court challenge between the Department of Education and Anglophone East School District Education Council – who have said the change to the policy violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the constitution, as well as the province's Human Rights Act and Education Act.

That court challenge is still weaving its way through the system.

And in the spring, a sexual education group was banned from continuing to offer presentations in New Brunswick schools after Premier Blaine Higgs shared a photo of the title slide of one presentation the group offered.

Higgs said the material went “well beyond” the original scope – which was supposed to focus on the human papillomavirus.

Last month, Higgs also said he would be worried if his children were in the current education system during an interview with Radio-Canada.

He later clarified that he does have some "frustration" with the province’s public school system, but claims those comments were not specifically directed at teachers.

Lagacy wants the focus to return to the need for more teachers, and retaining the teachers already in the system.

Over 1,200 are eligible to retire within the next five years.

“I think teachers can sometimes see that as a distraction. Really, we'd like to be talking more about how we can make some improvements moving into the fall,” he said.

The New Brunswick election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

