

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINTE-ANNE-DE-MADAWASKA, N.B. -- New Brunswick thieves have made off with a unique collection of old Canadian currency dating back to the 1930s.

RCMP say the stolen currency includes bills from 1954 in denominations of $1,000, $20, $10, $5, $2, and $1, as well as several $100 bills and a $50 bill from 1937.

Seven rifles and two shotguns were also taken from the Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., home, as well as a collection of antique forks, gold jewellery and other items.

Police say the thieves struck sometime between noon on June 15 and 5:20 p.m. on June 17.

This robbery comes nearly a year after another East Coast vintage money theft in Cape Breton, N.S.

In August 2017, thousands of dollars in vintage bills dating back to the 1950s were stolen from a New Waterford home while the homeowners were away.