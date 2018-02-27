

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - More diabetics will be able to get help buying insulin pumps in New Brunswick after the government extended the age limit to people up to 25 years old.

The province says the change will come into effect April 1 and now include people up to age 25.

The current program is limited to parents of children 18 years old or younger, and provides financial help in buying pumps and supplies.

The Health Department is spending $300,000 to expand the pump program, which it hopes can reduce hospitalizations and lead to better diabetic management.

Jake Reid of Diabetes Canada says proper management is key because people with diabetes can develop complications, like kidney failure, heart attack and limb amputation.

There are several criteria to qualify, including having a valid New Brunswick Medicare number, be a permanent New Brunswick resident and have Type 1 diabetes.