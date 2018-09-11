

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old New Brunswick woman whose car smashed into the back of a school bus has died from her injuries.

Shediac RCMP responded to the collision on Route 133 in Grand-Barachois, N.B. just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the school bus had stopped to pick up some students when the woman’s car rear-ended the bus and became pinned underneath the vehicle.

The Haute-Aboujagane woman had to be extracted from her car. She was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman later died in hospital.

No students were injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.