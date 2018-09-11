Featured
N.B. woman, 22, whose car smashed into school bus dies from injuries
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:21AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:24AM ADT
A 22-year-old New Brunswick woman whose car smashed into the back of a school bus has died from her injuries.
Shediac RCMP responded to the collision on Route 133 in Grand-Barachois, N.B. just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the school bus had stopped to pick up some students when the woman’s car rear-ended the bus and became pinned underneath the vehicle.
The Haute-Aboujagane woman had to be extracted from her car. She was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the woman later died in hospital.
No students were injured.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.