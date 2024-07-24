N.B. woman, 63, dies after ATV crash: N.B. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A RCMP vehicle is pictured on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on June 27, 2024. A RCMP vehicle is pictured on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on June 27, 2024.
    A New Brunswick woman has died following a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Saint-Jacques, N.B.

    Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of an ATV crash on a trail in the community around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver lost control when navigating a turn heading downhill.

    The 63-year-old woman from Saint-Jacques, who was the sole occupant of the ATV, was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death, according to a news release from RCMP.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

