N.B. woman, 63, dies after ATV crash: N.B. RCMP

A New Brunswick woman has died following a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Saint-Jacques, N.B.

Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of an ATV crash on a trail in the community around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver lost control when navigating a turn heading downhill.

The 63-year-old woman from Saint-Jacques, who was the sole occupant of the ATV, was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death, according to a news release from RCMP.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

