ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is moving to the second step of its reopening plan two weeks ahead of schedule.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says beginning Sunday, fully and partially vaccinated travellers from Canada will no longer have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, nor will they have to self-isolate.

Fitzgerald told reporters today that with 52 per cent of residents aged 12 and over now fully vaccinated, the province's mandatory mask requirements will be up for review during the week of Aug. 9.

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 today.