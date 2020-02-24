N.L. Liberals open leadership contest after premier's resignation
In this file photo, Dwight Ball talks to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 26, 2019. Ball has announced that he will be stepping down as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The contest to replace Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball as leader of the province's Liberal party has begun.
Party president John Allan announced the opening of the official call for nominations this morning.
Ball kickstarted the process last week when he announced his intention to step down as soon as his party chooses a new leader.
Candidates must pay a $25,000 fee and collect signatures from 50 Liberal party supporters or members to be eligible.
Nominations will be open until March 6.
The new leader will be announced May 9 after a leadership convention in St. John's.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.