ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's independent police watchdog will oversee an investigation into a fatal multi-vehicle collision in St. John's that happened shortly after police tried to stop one of the drivers.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop Monday morning after receiving multiple calls about the driver's operation of the car.

Police say the driver did not stop and the Kia Soul was involved in a six-vehicle collision about 10 minutes later near the intersection of Topsail Road and Hamlyn Road.

The 25-year-old male driver and a 44-year-old man in another vehicle were both killed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the cause of the crash, and Chief Joe Boland has engaged the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador to investigate the officer's involvement.

The province's independent police oversight agency was established last year and defence lawyer Mike King was appointed its first director last September.

A news release says King has brought in the RCMP for the investigation because he is still developing his agency's team, saying SIRT-NL will oversee and review the RCMP's investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.