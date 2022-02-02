N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus

Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The province says the deaths involve:

a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone

two women in their 70s in the Central Zone

two women in their 80s in the Central Zone

a woman aged 100 or older in the Western Zone

"I am devastated to learn that this virus has taken six more Nova Scotians. It's unthinkable and I feel for their families and loved ones," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Wednesday. "There are people who are more vulnerable to this virus even if they are vaccinated. Together we can help protect them by being vaccinated ourselves."

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 153 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

"This is another extremely sad day and I send my sympathies to the loved ones of the six Nova Scotians who died," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release. "We must never forget that COVID-19 is all around us, and that is why it is so important to get vaccinated and follow the public health measures in place to prevent further illness and death from this virus."

Public health says 10 more people have been admitted to hospital since Tuesday and 10 people have been discharged.

As of Wednesday, there are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 92 in hospital:

13 are in intensive care

the age range is from one to 96

the average age is 66

the average length of stay in hospital is eight days

88 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 92 people in hospital is as follows:

23 (25.0 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

47 (51.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

21 (22.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which include:

119 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

136 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

NEW CASES AND TESTING

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,093 tests and identified 395 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of Wednesday's cases:

154 cases are in the Central Zone

58 cases are in the Eastern Zone

73 cases are in the Northern Zone

110 cases are in the Western Zone

As of Wednesday, there are an estimated 3,632 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 2,125,129 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 84 per cent have received their second dose.

Public health says 55.2 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and 4.7 per cent have a booster dose appointment booked.

According to public health, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

"I want to thank the many Nova Scotians who have gotten vaccinated and, to those who haven't - please let this be a good enough reason to take that step and get it done," said Houston.

HOSPITAL, LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority reported a new outbreak at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

The health authority is also reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in two hospitals, which include:

two additional patients in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where 11 patients have now tested positive

Two outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also announced Wednesday.

Those outbreaks include:

two residents at Valley View Villa in Stellarton

10 staff members at Harbour View Haven in Lunenburg

The province says public health is working with the two facilities to prevent further spread of the virus. Increased measures and restrictions are also in place.