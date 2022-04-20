N.S. announces enhanced support for Ukrainians arriving in the province

As a way to support Ukrainians arriving in Nova Scotia, the province will be working with the YMCA to provide information to those looking to connect with employers and community.

The YMCA will help answer questions, assess the needs of Ukrainian newcomers, and help connect them to information they need.

"Nova Scotians have a history of helping people and we will continue to do so in response to the humanitarian crisis Ukrainians are facing now," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Wednesday.

"We are prepared to welcome these newcomers with open arms and provide them with the necessary supports to find stability after facing some of the darkest days of their lives."

"While we are part of a global movement of YMCAs around the world working with our international partners during times of crisis, here in Nova Scotia our approach is to deliver community-based, grassroots services that are inclusive and welcoming," said Brian Posavad, the president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth.

The province is also easing requirements for immigration and settlement programs as a way to further support Ukrainian nationals.

"Applications are being processed urgently, and language tests, recruitment requirements and settlement funds are not barriers to applications under the Skilled Worker or Occupations in Demand streams of the Nova Scotia Nominee Program," said the province.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration will have online information sessions available on how Ukrainians can access its programs. The sessions will also provide information on temporary federal measures.