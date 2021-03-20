HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers entering Nova Scotia are no longer required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival, but that isn't the case when travelling into New Brunswick.

Health officials in Nova Scotia made the announcement about easing the border restrictions on Friday, citing low COVID-19 case numbers in both provinces.

The news came one day after the four Atlantic premiers announced the return of the regional travel bubble by April 19.

"We look forward to reopening the entire Atlantic bubble but in the meantime, with case numbers declining, we are comfortable opening the New Brunswick border," said Premier Rankin on Friday.

Rankin says the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, made the recommendation based on the similar epidemiology in both provinces.

"I know this will make life easier for Nova Scotians who have family in New Brunswick or who work in New Brunswick," said Rankin.

The change means New Brunswick residents travelling to Nova Scotia will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival, and Nova Scotians who visit New Brunswick will not need to self-isolate when they return home.

In a news release from New Brunswick health officials on Saturday, they are reminding everyone that under the current mandatory order, anyone travelling into New Brunswick, including Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers returning from Nova Scotia, are still required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival, unless exempt.