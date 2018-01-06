While Canada basks in the glow of the latest IIHF World Junior Championship victory, one Nova Scotia community is waiting to welcome home a hockey hero.

Team Canada forward Drake Batherson played a key role in Canada’s 3-1 win over Sweden in the goldmedal game Friday night in Buffalo, N.Y.

The former Cape Breton Screaming Eagle made a name for himself by scoring a hat trick during the semi final win over the Czech Republic on Thursday. During the gold medal game, he tallied his first assist of the 2018 tournament.

The home of his former billet family in Sydney, N.S.,was a sea of red as the Ryan family watched their hockey hero chase his gold-medal dream.

Kyle Ryan says he has no words for the emotions he felt while watching Batherson make the key assist.

"It's just mind-boggling,” he says. “The fresh-faced kid who walked in the door is on the world stage, doing amazing things.”

Batherson’s seven goals was the most of any player on Team Canada during the tournament.

The New Minas, N.S., native has become the first bluenoser to win world junior gold since Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand 10 years ago.

Ashley Ryan says she could see the pride on Batherson’s face while watching him on television.

“I will always remember the smile he had on his face the entire time during it. It’s typical Drake,” she says. “No matter if it’s just me serving him in the kitchen, or whatever, you get that smile and that’s what he had out there.”

It was made official on Saturday that Batherson is no longer a Cape Breton Screaming Eagle. He has been traded to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Despite the trade, Maritime fans say Batherson will always be their world junior hero.

It was announced Saturday afternoon that Batherson will be welcomed back home at the Apple Dome in Berwick, N.S., at 2 p.m. Sunday. He will drop the puck and sign autographs.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.