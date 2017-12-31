

CTV Atlantic





Drake Batherson's billet home in Sydney has been a sea of red this holiday season as he pushes for a top spot at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Batherson scored the game-winning goal in the opening game of the tournament for Team Canada against Finland. So far, it's been the highlight of the holidays for his close-knit family

"Bringing us all together for one reason,” says Batherson’s “billet family member,” Shannon Penney. “And that's to watch someone we watch locally... and now we're watching him nationally."

The family has held big gatherings for each of Canada’s games, but Friday’s game was special as it was the first game in the history of the World Juniors played outside in Buffalo.

Back home in Cape Breton, where Batherson plays for the Screaming Eagles, the Ryan family enjoyed watching the game from the comfort of their living room.

"He moved in with us about...Well, last year. And it's just been a rollercoaster of complete excitement with him. And this is the top, for sure,” says "billet mom," Ashley Ryan.

While it has been a whirlwind ride already for Batherson's billet family, they said the icing on the cake would be watching him play in the gold medal game.

Batherson is a native of New Minas, Nova Scotia and now he’s looking to become the first bluenoser since Brad Marchand who brought home gold for Canada ten years ago.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.