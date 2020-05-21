NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -- A series of online concerts has raised over $50,000 for a Nova Scotia community.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jennifer Sheppard and her family to stay home, they decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

Each Thursday, which also happens to be garbage pickup day in their community of New Waterford, N.S., Sheppard and her family would host an online performance -- dubbed “Garbage Night Sessions.”

“I can tell you that when we started this, we didn’t expect it to snowball the way it did,” says Sheppard.

Sheppard’s 18-year-old daughter, Jordyn Crocker, has been performing with her parents while in isolation.

“I think we've all gotten very much closer, I didn't think that was even possible,” says Crocker.

“Especially with losing part of my grad year and losing contact with a lot of friends, I think it has definitely helped me keep going.”

The family hoped to raise money for their community with the virtual concerts, but say they had no idea how well their shows would be received.

“We’re really excited to say that by the time this is all wrapped up, I would say that we’ll be able to hang a number of over $50,000 on the funds raised,” says Sheppard.

Some of the money will be used to provide 48 iPads to nursing homes across Cape Breton.

Thursday marks the family’s final performance, which will feature special guest Matt Andersen.

“We just want to have a final night of a hangout and a great party, which is what it’s been all along,” says Sheppard.