N.S. fire crew being sent to B.C. to help fight wildfires
Nova Scotia is sending a fire crew to Prince George, B.C., to help with the large, out-of-control wildfires in the area.
A group of 20 firefighters, as well as a Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) agency representative, will be leaving to help with the fires starting Friday.
The province says it has the resources to help, but DNRR will be monitoring the conditions in Nova Scotia to make sure there is still enough resources in the province.
“We’re thankful that, so far, our wildfire season has been calmer than last year’s, and I thank Nova Scotians for the diligence to check and follow the daily burn restrictions,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton.
“We have the duty to help other provinces when we can, and I’m proud to send our crew to answer the call for help from our colleagues in British Columbia.”
Nova Scotia is part of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which sends resources from other provinces or territories when wildfires become too large to handle.
If needed, the province says crews could return home early.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
These Picassos prompted a gender war at an Australian gallery. Now the curator says she painted them
They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
Is there a solution to the rising cost of infant formula in Canada?
An Ontario mother says the increasing cost of baby formula for her seven month old is stressful. Since Samantha Krobel's child was born in November 2023, she says the cost of formula has gone up roughly $12.
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Buckingham Palace is opening up the room behind its famous balcony to the public for the first time
Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony room, where the monarch and other members of the Royal Family gather on special occasions before waving at cheering crowds in the streets below, is opening to the public for the first time.
Tampons contain lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals, studies say. Here's what to know
The average menstruating person will use an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say. What if some of those products contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals?
Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
'Just beginning:' Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
One year into taking office as Toronto's 66th mayor, Olivia Chow's daily itineraries tell the tale of stopping by nearly every festival in the city.
Video shows individuals running for safety after daytime shooting in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police have released video footage showing a number of individuals running to safety after gunfire erupted in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews battle blaze at Calgary scrap yard for hours
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Defence calls Coutts murder-conspiracy trial 'un-Canadian,' accuses RCMP of lying
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
No drinking water at MUHC after major aqueduct failure
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities on the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
Crews continue to tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
VIDEO Woman rescued from the Thames River
London Fire Department crews made a water rescue Thursday evening.
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
RVH called police after man arrives with a gunshot wound.
Stolen vehicles tracked using GPS
Three vehicles were stolen from a municipal property in Grey Highlands.
Coroner’s Inquest begins in 2020 CNCC inmate death
The Coroner’s Inquest into the death of a 29-year-old Creemore man, who died after becoming ill in jail four years ago, began Thursday.
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Cage ‘unavailable’ at Vale mine Wednesday, workers not brought to surface until Thursday
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man who was lodged in a Rockwood Ont. police cell.
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
'I don’t see a universe where Joe Biden can continue': Windsor's mayor weighs in
With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.
'They've been doing everything they can': Tecumseh manufacturing facility closing next month
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
Millions of dollars in government money for Transit Windsor
Major upgrades are on the horizon for Transit Windsor after the announcement of a $45.5-million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
'We want justice for our daughter': Family of Jordyn Reimer disappointed by province not ordering independent review
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
Big questions, tiny particles: Sask. researcher receives Vanier scholarship for work in physics
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
FNUniv annual feast honours children of residential schools
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) held their fourth annual feast and pipe ceremony on Thursday in honour of the children who did not return from residential schools.
Traffic stop in Chamberlain, Sask. sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban as uncontained wildfires spread in the north
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
Crop report shows good progress across most of Saskatchewan
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
'Valuable information for cyber criminals': Expert weighs in on recent cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
Experts encourage proper UV protection as B.C. sees first extended stretch of summer sun
After a long winter and a soggy spring, experts are encouraging British Columbians to take precautions as the province sees its first stretch of extended summer sunshine.
Pit bull cross that mauled man, killed cat must be euthanized, B.C. court rules
A dog with a history of attacking animals and people – leaving one cat dead and one man with life-altering injuries – must be euthanized, a B.C. court has ruled.
Convenience stores push back on B.C. nicotine pouch ban
You can get all the essentials at a Richmond convenience story run by Tam Do, but one thing you can't get is flavoured nicotine patches or pouches, which are marketed as smoking cessation products. B.C. opted to move the products fully into pharmacies earlier this year.
Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.