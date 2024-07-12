ATLANTIC
    • N.S. fire crew being sent to B.C. to help fight wildfires

    A Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter pictured in Nova Scotia. (Communications Nova Scotia). A Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter pictured in Nova Scotia. (Communications Nova Scotia).
    Nova Scotia is sending a fire crew to Prince George, B.C., to help with the large, out-of-control wildfires in the area.

    A group of 20 firefighters, as well as a Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) agency representative, will be leaving to help with the fires starting Friday.

    The province says it has the resources to help, but DNRR will be monitoring the conditions in Nova Scotia to make sure there is still enough resources in the province.

    “We’re thankful that, so far, our wildfire season has been calmer than last year’s, and I thank Nova Scotians for the diligence to check and follow the daily burn restrictions,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton.

    “We have the duty to help other provinces when we can, and I’m proud to send our crew to answer the call for help from our colleagues in British Columbia.”

    Nova Scotia is part of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which sends resources from other provinces or territories when wildfires become too large to handle.

    If needed, the province says crews could return home early.

