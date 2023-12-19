ATLANTIC
    • N.S. government to provide encrypted radios to volunteer emergency responders

    A search and rescue crew is pictured in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A search and rescue crew is pictured in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

    The Nova Scotia government plans to purchase new radios for volunteer emergency responders.

    In a Tuesday news release, the province said it will provide almost 2,000 new trunked mobile radios by the fall of 2024.

    “The radios will be encrypted, which addresses a recommendation from the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report that all emergency response agencies should have access to encrypted radios,” reads the release.

    The radios will be distributed to more than 300 volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue teams and other organizations.

    "Having the right equipment is essential for our ground search and rescue teams to be able to do their job,” said Sherry Veinot, president of the Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association.

    Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc is a paramedic and former volunteer firefighter. He emphasized the role volunteer first responders play in keeping Nova Scotians safe during emergencies.

    "They need a robust and reliable two-way radio system to do their job. I'm pleased we can help support the invaluable work they're doing to protect our friends, neighbours and loved ones,” he said in the release.

    The new radios will cost about $7.5 million, the government says.

