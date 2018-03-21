

CTV Atlantic





Thousands of health care workers will soon take a strike vote, according to the province's largest union.

The Nova Scotia General Employees Union says the move follows seven days of conciliation talks with the government.

“The Health Care Council of Unions has become increasingly frustrated by the employers’ refusal to seriously consider important union proposals,” the NSGEU said Wednesday in a release.

Talks have been slow since the province merged 50 bargaining units into four back in 2014.

Health care workers can't go on strike until an essential services agreement is reached. Those negotiations have also stalled.

The 6,500 workers belong to the NSGEU, CUPE, the Nova Scotia Nurses Union and Unifor.

The union says details of the vote will be released in the coming days.