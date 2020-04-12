HALIFAX -- On Sunday, Nova Scotia announced it has identified 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 445.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 778 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Ninety-seven individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Travel has been removed as a requirement for COVID-19 testing as community spread becomes more prevalent. Although most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case.

"On a weekend when many of us would be visiting family and observing tradition, let's honour those working on the front lines the best way we can - by staying home," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "Thank you to everyone who is staying in, minimizing contact with others and helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Symptom check

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently been expanded, with the province warning Nova Scotians who have two or more of the following symptoms:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Message to the province

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, also issued a statement to Nova Scotians.

"The only way we can overcome this deadly virus is by working together and supporting each other in following public health direction," said Strang. "None of this is easy. But it's vitally important for every Nova Scotian to do their part to keep their fellow citizens safe, especially those most at risk, including everyone providing an essential service."

Case breakdown

To date, Nova Scotia has 14,295 negative test results, 445 positive COVID-19 test results and two deaths.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those of in ICU.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Meanwhile, public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.