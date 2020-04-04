HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has identified 29 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single day total in the Maritimes so far, bringing the province's total to 236.

The 236 cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. The province is reporting 50 people have recovered, which is a 29 person increase from Friday's report of 21 patients recovered. Four people are currently in hospital.

The province released the updated information in a news release Saturday. They will not be holding a news conference on Saturday, but Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. chief medical officer of health will be providing an update on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The breakdown of cases per zone is as follows:

154 cases in Central N.S.

35 cases in Western N.S.

24 cases in Northern N.S.

23 cases in Eastern N.S.

8,964 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

The latest increase comes the day after Premier Stephen McNeil had strong words for Nova Scotians who are not following the rules and restrictions in place as the province fights the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m not trying to scare you, but part of me wishes you were scared. This is serious and another weekend is upon us. I am so tired of hearing of grocery stores, Walmart, Tim Hortons parking lots filled with cars, as if we are not in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We are,” said a noticeably frustrated McNeil during a news conference in Halifax.

“To the reckless and selfish, I’m talking to you.”

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency last month in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents are being urged to stay home as much as possible and to stick to their communities when walking or biking for exercise.

Many businesses are closed, along with all provincial parks and beaches. Essential social gatherings must be limited to five people and residents must practise physical-distancing.

McNeil noted many Nova Scotians are abiding by those rules, but he said too many are not, and he’s losing his patience.

“The virus will find you. Then it finds your loved ones. And then it finds your neighbourhoods. And then we have community spread,” said an angry McNeil.

“And then everyone is putting pressure on the public health to solve it, our healthcare system to deal with it, and government to pay for it, when all we have to do is stay the blazes home.”

This is a developing story, more to come.