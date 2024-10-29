N.S. lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart where teen's body was found in oven

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.

The department said the order was lifted Monday evening after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

However, on Tuesday, a Walmart spokesperson said the store on Mumford Road will remain closed until further notice.

In an email to CTV Atlantic, the spokesperson also said the company has provided financial assistance to the family of the young woman.

“We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for the associate’s family as they grieve. We continue to be in direct contact with them and have provided financial assistance,” reads the email.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to assist the young woman's family has raised more than $190,000.

According to Halifax Regional Police, there are no longer investigators at the store; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Tragic discovery

On Oct. 19, the body of Gursimran Kaur was found in a large walk-in bakery oven at the Walmart, located near the Halifax Shopping Centre.

According to a fundraiser set up by the Maritime Sikh Society, Kaur’s mother, who also worked at Walmart, found her daughter after an hour of looking for her around the store. The mother had been calling Kaur’s phone without receiving a response.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Andrea Jerrett

