N.S. man, 65, seriously injured in single-vehicle crash, ejected from vehicle

A man has been seriously injured after he was ejected from a vehicle in Melanson, N.S., Sunday night.

Kings District RCMP and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gaspereau River Road just before 8 p.m.

Police say a black Saab was travelling on Gaspereau River Road before it left the road and hit a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The 65-year-old Robinson Corner, N.S., man was sent to hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Gaspereau River Road was closed for about an hour before it reopened.

Police say their investigation continues.