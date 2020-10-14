HALIFAX -- A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly left the scene of a fatal crash in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County in the spring.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 246 in Oliver, N.S., on April 12.

Police say the truck left the road on a sharp turn, went over an embankment, and landed on its side.

A 30-year-old woman from Westville, N.S., died at the scene.

Police say the driver and two other passengers left the scene before officers arrived. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The driver, 37-year-old Jason Edward Alexander of Bible Hill, N.S., is facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm (two counts)

Dangerous operation causing death

Operation while impaired causing bodily harm (two counts)

Operation while impaired causing death

Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm (two counts)

Failure to stop after accident resulting in death

Alexander is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Nov. 18.