HALIFAX -- A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly left the scene of a fatal crash in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County in the spring.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 246 in Oliver, N.S., on April 12.

Police say the truck left the road on a sharp turn, went over an embankment, and landed on its side.

A 30-year-old woman from Westville, N.S., died at the scene.

Police say the driver and two other passengers left the scene before officers arrived. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The driver, 37-year-old Jason Edward Alexander of Bible Hill, N.S., is facing the following charges:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Dangerous operation causing bodily harm (two counts)
  • Dangerous operation causing death
  • Operation while impaired causing bodily harm (two counts)
  • Operation while impaired causing death
  • Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm (two counts)
  • Failure to stop after accident resulting in death

Alexander is due to appear in Truro provincial court on Nov. 18.