HALIFAX -- A woman is dead after a vehicle left the road in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County Sunday evening.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash near the 2300 block of Highway 246 in Oliver, N.S., at 11:40 p.m.

Police say it appears the vehicle, a GMC Sierra, left the road on a sharp turn, went over an embankment and overturned on its side.

A 30-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. The woman was from Westville, N.S. Her name has not been released.

The RCMP say the driver and two passengers had left the scene but were later found by police. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police say the highway was closed overnight while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.