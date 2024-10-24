N.S. man charged after police seize firearm, drugs during traffic stop

A 37-year-old man has been charged after police say they seized a firearm and drugs during a traffic stop.

An officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Southeast Traffic Services was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 101 in Upper Sackville, N.S., around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

During that time, the officer queried the licence plate of a passing Dodge Ram, revealing it was unregistered.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was determined to have a revoked driver’s licence, according to a news release from police.

During the stop, police say the officer saw a quantity of unstamped tobacco cigarettes in the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the driver.

The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the seizure of:

more unstamped tobacco

bags of suspected methamphetamine pills

a significant quantity of cash

a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed

two high-capacity magazines

The driver, Jacob Netherton of Mount Uniacke, N.S., is facing a number of charges, including:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a firearm

firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order

tampering with a firearm serial number

possession of a prohibited device (over-capacity magazines)

Netherton was held in custody pending a court appearance at the Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.