N.S. man charged with 27 offences, including making child pornography and sexual assault: RCMP

RCMP in Halifax have charged a 57-year-old man with 27 offences relating to creating child pornography, sexual assault and firearms between 2006 and 2023.

Mounties say Robert Edward List from Windsor Junction was charged with 19 offences related to crimes against children and nine firearms offences.

The charges were laid following a child pornography investigation conducted by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit — a team comprising both RCMP and Halifax Regional Police.

During a search in July police say officers found and seized photo equipment, electronic devices that held child pornography, firearms and ammunition.

The charges against List include:

sexual assault

luring a child

making child pornography

possession of child pornography

invitation to sexual touching

sexual interference

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

The 57-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Monday, where he was released by the court on 27 conditions.

He has been ordered to stay in Lunenburg County, where he will be electronically monitored, RCMP say. List will not be allowed access to the internet or to contact any person under 16.