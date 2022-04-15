One person has died, while another person suffered non-life threatening injuries, after a house fire in Digby County, N.S. Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the home on East Old Post Road in Smith's Cove, N.S. just before 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene the house was engulfed in flames.

Police say a 67-year-old woman suffering non-life threatening injuries managed to escape and was taken to hospital. She has since been released.

However, police say due to the severity and unsafe conditions from the damage, a 53-year-old man from the community was later found inside the home late Thursday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshall and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigating is ongoing.