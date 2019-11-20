HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly drove dangerously while impaired and with a child in his vehicle.

The RCMP received a call about a dangerous driver on Brooklyn Street in Somerset, N.S., just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The caller told police that a white van almost ran three other vehicles off the road and then struck a trailer that was attached to the back of a truck.

The caller reported that the van had gone off the road, that there was a child in the vehicle, and that they suspected the driver may be impaired.

They also said the driver was trying to flee the scene on foot with the child.

The RCMP arrived on scene and located the driver, who they say showed signs of drug impairment, and had sustained minor injuries.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver, but they say he resisted their efforts to take him into custody, and also damaged the police car and threatened the officers.

Police searched the man and allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

He was taken to the Kings District RCMP detachment, where he underwent a drug recognition test.

The 37-year-old Kentville man was held in custody overnight. He is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug, obstruction, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000.