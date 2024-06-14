N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant for vehicle thefts arrested: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant earlier this week has been arrested.

On Wednesday, police said they were searching for 20-year-old Kyle Buffett who was wanted for:

assault with a weapon

theft of vehicle

possession of property obtained by crime

failure to comply with release order

breach of probation

failure to comply with sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

driving while disqualified

The RCMP says Buffet was arrested Friday in Kings County.

Kentville police, police dogs and Department of Natural Resources and Renewables’ air services also assisted in the search.

Buffet is being held in custody pending a future court appearance.

