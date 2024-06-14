ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant for vehicle thefts arrested: RCMP

    Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett is pictured in a photo provided by the RCMP. Kyle Gordon Joseph Buffett is pictured in a photo provided by the RCMP.
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant earlier this week has been arrested.

    On Wednesday, police said they were searching for 20-year-old Kyle Buffett who was wanted for:

    • assault with a weapon
    • theft of vehicle
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • failure to comply with release order
    • breach of probation
    • failure to comply with sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act
    • driving while disqualified

    The RCMP says Buffet was arrested Friday in Kings County.

    Kentville police, police dogs and Department of Natural Resources and Renewables’ air services also assisted in the search.

    Buffet is being held in custody pending a future court appearance.

