A member of the Nova Scotia legislature has admitted he was charged with impaired driving over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Chester-St. Margaret’s Liberal MLA Hugh MacKay sent out a news release on Tuesday afternoon saying that he has "always believed in being fully open and transparent with my constituents" and revealed "a deeply personal and regretful incident."

"I, like many others, have struggled with alcohol addiction issues for several years," the news release said. "I have always been open about the fact that I am a recovering alcoholic, and that I have been actively undergoing treatment since 2004."

MacKay says this relapse affects not only him, but his family, colleagues, and his community.

"I am truly and deeply sorry for my actions and the negative affect they have had on all those I love and respect," MacKay said the release. "At this time, I ask for privacy for myself and family as I take steps to seek further professional help and medical treatment options."

MacKay was elected to the Legislature in the 2017.