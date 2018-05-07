Featured
N.S. motorcyclist allegedly clocked at 210 km/h on Highway 102
An RCMP officer checks for speeders on a Nova Scotia highway in this file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 12:39PM ADT
A motorcyclist has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught driving 100 km/h over the speed limit on a Nova Scotia highway.
The RCMP says officers spotted the motorcycle on Highway 102, near Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday.
Police allegedly clocked the bike at 210 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
The 27-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting. His driver’s licence has been suspended and his motorcycle seized and impounded.
Stunting carries a fine of $2,422. 50.