HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians will not be able to visit Parks Canada national parks and sites over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Parks Canada says visitor services and vehicle access at all national parks and sites across Nova Scotia continue to be suspended until further notice.

This includes:

Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site

Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site

Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

Fort Anne National Historic Site

Port-Royal National Historic Site

Grand-Pré National Historic Site

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and,

Kejimkujik National Park Seaside

Parks Canada closed all national sites on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While sites remain closed, some roads have since reopened including the Cabot Trail, which runs through Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

The roads and grounds on Halifax’s Citadel Hill are also opened to vehicles and pedestrians, but the fort itself, including its parking lot, remains closed until further notice.

All Parks Canada services and facilities, such as washrooms, plagrounds, trails, beaches, parking lots and picnic shelters remain closed.

Fishing season at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park and Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site continues to be suspended until further notice. Parks Canada says an update will be provided once new dates have been set.

Any backcountry and front-country camping at Parks Canada sites is prohibited until at least June 21.

All Parks Canada events, groups and interpretative activities have also been suspended until further notice.