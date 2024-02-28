N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead

SHEET HARBOUR, N.S. -

Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.

Searchers discovered the woman's body along a waterfront in a community 120 kilometres northeast of Halifax, and found the body of the boy nearby a short time later.

Police said Tuesday the two were believed to be on foot and last seen on Ruth Falls Road around 6 p.m. on Monday.

But today RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay says 36-year-old Holly Cooper and three-year-old Lucas Robert Cooper were last seen at a residence on that street, in Ruth Falls, N.S.

Tremblay says police initially believed the two were on foot when they went missing because investigators had found a vehicle known to have been used by Cooper.

Police say the deaths are not considered suspicious, but they have released little details about how the woman and child ended up dead along the waterfront, or how the two were related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

