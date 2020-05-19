HALIFAX -- Police services across Nova Scotia have partnered with MedicAlert on a new program that aims to protect the province’s most vulnerable.

The Connect Protect program is designed to provide first responders with a visual cue that the individual in their care has a history of wandering, a cognitive diagnosis, mental health conditions, or other disabilities that make it difficult for them to speak for themselves in an emergency.

The program provides first responders with 24-hour secure access to health information, including emergency contact information and wandering history.

“COVID-19 presents unprecedented challenges for first responders in how we service the community and its most vulnerable populations,” said Chief Julia Cecchetto, the president of the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association, in a written statement.

“Dementia wandering doesn’t stop because we’re in a pandemic. When every second counts, having immediate access to SHID (Subscriber Health Information Database) through Connect Protect helps our officers respond faster with more informed action at every touch point.”

The service also offers behaviour management strategies and de-escalation techniques.

Connect Protect services those with autism, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, communication disorders, and cognitive impairments, such as brain injuries.

“For nearly 60 years, our mission has been driven by one simple premise – to save lives,” said Catherine Horlock, program director of the Connect Protect Program in a written statement.

“Our partnership with Nova Scotia police services provides a trusted solution and additional layer of protection as well as peace of mind for individuals and their loved ones.”

MedicAlert has partnered with police services in the following areas: