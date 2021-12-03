N.S. RCMP ask for public’s help in fish plant fire investigation

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Police in Nova Scotia are turning to the public for clues about a fire at a commercial fish plant in New Edinburgh.

At about 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 25, Meteghan RCMP were called to a fire on Riverside Road. Multiple detachments and several local volunteer fire departments gathered on scene. The fire was put out before 3 a.m., but not before the building was destroyed.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the New Edinburgh area the night of the fire, or anyone with information, to come forward.