

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after two homes were hit by gunfire in Onslow Mountain, N.S.

The RCMP received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday that gunshots had been fired at a home on Adam MacCallum Road.

Two people were inside the home at the time, but they weren’t injured.

The caller told police that a small dark vehicle came back towards the home a short time later and shots were then fired at a vehicle in the driveway.

While investigating the incident, police learned that gunshots had also been fired at a home on West North River Road -- less than three kilometres away -- earlier that morning.

No one was injured.

Police arrested two people in connection with the incidents, but they were later released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and police have searched the homes, examined the vehicles involved, and reached out to neighbours.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shootings is asked to contact police.