HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Newfoundland.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, police, along with fire and EHS members, responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 105 in Hillside Boularderie, N.S.

Upon arrival, emergency crews determined that a motorcycle had been travelling on Highway 105 when it lost control. Both motorcycle riders were ejected as a result of the crash, according to police.

Police say the motorcycle driver, a 58-year-old man from Newfoundland, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The motorcycle passenger, a 53-year-old woman from Newfoundland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 105 was closed for about eight hours but has since reopened.