HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after 12 firearms were stolen from a home in Aylesford, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter at the home on School House Road on Monday.

The homeowner told police that eight handguns and four AR-15 rifles had been stolen while they were out.

Police say the firearms had been properly secured and were stored in a locked gun safe.

The RCMP’s forensic identification technicians are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the firearms is asked to contact Kings District RCMP.