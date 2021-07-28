HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after RCMP arrested him during an off-highway vehicle enforcement initiative on Friday.

On July 23 and 24, Halifax District RCMP and the Department of Environment and Climate Change conducted an off-highway vehicle (OHV) education and enforcement operation on the St. Margaret’s Bay Trail and Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Rails to Trails.

According to RCMP, a male driver of an OHV refused to stop for enforcement officers then struck an officer’s OHV while trying to flee. The man was stopped a short distance later and arrested without further incident.

The 25-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on August 24 to face charges of dangerous operation, flight from police, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

RCMP says the enforcement initiative also resulted in 10 tickets for infractions such as operating OHV without a permit and operating an OHV without safety training and 30 warnings for several infractions under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act and Off-Highway Vehicle Act.

In total, enforcement officers were in contact with over 100 people during the two days.

N.S. RCMP offers the following tips to ensure everyone's safety when out on the trails:

Start with safety training. All OHV operators under 16 years of age must complete an approved safety training course and be supervised by someone who is at least 19 years old.

Stay on marked trails except where travel across a roadway is necessary.

Obey the rules of the road/trail and respect posted signs, as well as the rights of other riders.

Ride sober.

Always wear protective clothing, including a helmet, gloves and eye protection. Helmets are required, even if you are driving in a side-by-side.

The RCMP continues to encourage members of the public to call them to report any unsafe driving, including roads and trails.