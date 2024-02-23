N.S. RCMP request help in finding suspects connected to propane thefts

Cumberland County RCMP has released photos of a person of interest connected to thefts of propane tanks at three separate locations early Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

In a news release on Friday, police say two people went to a market on Highway 4 in Wentworth, and left with 15 propane tanks, each weighing around 20 pounds, from a locked container at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, two people took 14 propane tanks of similar size from a locked storage container at a gas station on Junction Road in Springhill at around 3:10 a.m. Two people were later seen at a community centre on Main Street in Springhill, where they took two 20 pound and two 40 pound tanks from a storage area outside of the centre at around 3:40 a.m.

Police have released pictures to those they believe are involved in the thefts, which they say were captured on video surveillance, and are now turning to the public for help in identifying them.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked by police to contact them at 902-667-3859, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

