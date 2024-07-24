N.S. RCMP searching for two young brothers missing from Lower Sackville

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find two young brothers missing from Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say Donald Doucette and Frederick (Freddy) Doucette were last seen at a residence on Meadowlands Park Drive at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Donald is 11-years-old and is described as four-foot-three inches tall with brown hair.

The boy is believed to be wearing red and blue glasses, a light-coloured t-shirt, grey shorts with an orange stripe down each side, and red and black running shoes.

Police say he may also be carrying a black and white toy stuffed cat.

Frederick is eight-years-old and is described as four-feet tall with brown hair.

Police believe he is wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, grey shorts, and two-toned blue running shoes.

They say he may also be carrying a blue and red toy stuffed bird.

Police believe the brothers may be together in the Lower Sackville area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

