HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley are thanking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of using counterfeit cash at a Kingston, N.S. convenience store.

Police say in the morning hours of Feb. 22, a man visited a convenience store on Main Street in Kingston, N.S. and used a counterfeit $50 Canadian bill to make a purchase.

According to RCMP, surveillance video of the incident shows a tall man, between 35 and 45 years old, with a long reddish beard and moustache. In the video, the man appears to be wearing a black winter toque, grey Adidas zippered sweater, and a black shirt.

"The bill has distinctive blue markings, which the suspect folded down as he passed the bill to the staff of the store," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Wednesday.

Police say the serial number on the bill is LGQ03229158.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

After issuing a news release, police say they got feedback from the public that helped them identify the suspect.

RCMP wants to remind local merchants and their employees to examine and verify any currency given to them, and to report any suspicious bills to their local RCMP detachment.