The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning residents, especially those living in the Beaver Bank area, about the release of a high-risk offender.

Adam Mitchell Cox will be released from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B. on Monday, after completing a sentence for sexual offences.

Police say the 31-year-old man has a criminal record dating back to 2005, including convictions for theft, mischief, breach of probation, sexual interference, and sexual assault.

Cox has a 25-year prohibition from having contact with children under the age of 16, obtaining paid or volunteer employment in a position of trust with children under the age of 16, being within 100 metres of public parks, schools, or any place where children under 16 might reasonably be expected to be present, communicating with his victims, and using the internet.

He is not allowed to possess certain types of weapons or possess or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs for two years.

Police say they want to alert people about Cox’s release so they can take suitable precautionary measures, but they are warning against any form of vigilante activity.

Cox is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.