HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With 32 previously reported cases now considered recovered, the total number of active cases has dropped to 127.

Sixteen of Wednesday's new cases were identified in the Central Zone, including one case connected to St. Margaret's Bay Elementary School, which was first reported Tuesday evening. The other case was identified in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

"We are a week into the new tighter restrictions in the greater Halifax area and limiting travel in and out of this part of the province," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "These are important steps to help contain the virus. We all need to continue following the protocols so we can slow the spread and keep each other safe."

This is the fifth school to temporarily close since the second wave started.

The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says there needs to be a safe and sustainable way to keep schools open and COVID numbers low.

"Right now our approach is entirely reactive," said Paul Wozney. "Let COVID in the front door and then we shut schools and hope that that solves the problem and that's not what was promised to parents, and students and staff at the beginning of the year."

On Wednesday, the education minister announced how $14.3 million from the federal government's safe return to class fund would be spent.

That money was part of a $48-million package announced in the summer.

The money is meant for various projects including repairing ventilation systems at schools, to increase healthy eating programs, to purchase more personal protective equipment, like masks and hand sanitizer, and to buy 950 touchless water filling stations.

"These stations will also students and staff to refill water bottles in a way that supports public health directives and it provides a long term solution to many schools with water taps that need to be replaced because of issues related to lead water," said Education Minister Zach Churchill.

Wozney has concerns about some of the expenditures.

"Spending federal safe schools money on fixing lead in water issues," Wozney said. "Is that what the money was intended for?"

While there are some positive aspects to the funding, Wozney also has questions.

"We were assured by the Minister before the school year started that ventilation had already been completely inspected, so why do we need $2.7 million to do ongoing inspection of ventilation that's already been achieved?"

Wozney says government continues to ignore what schools really need.

"Reduce class sizes, fully physically distance students, ensure proper ventilation and install hand washing in every classroom and ensure everyone that can safely wear a mask is wearing one every day," Wozney said. "We don't have funding to address those key ingredients that allow schools to remain open in the long run."

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,295 Nova Scotia tests.

Nova Scotia health says there were also 247 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 453 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville.

There was one positive test result identified at the Wolfville site on Tuesday. That person was directed to self-isolate and has been referred for a standard test.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 69,559 tests. During the second wave, there have been 243 positive COVID-19 cases, no deaths, and 116 cases are now resolved, leaving 127 active cases. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70.

"I'm pleased to see that our case numbers have remained relatively low these past few days," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a release. "This does not mean that we can ignore the restrictions that are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Everyone needs to do their part - wear a mask, adhere to the gathering limits, practise social distancing, wash your hands and avoid non-essential travel in and out of the Halifax area."

Since the pandemic began in March, Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,332 cases and 1,140 resolved cases. There have been 65 deaths.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

Cases have been confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 62 cases

Central Zone: 1,134 cases

Northern Zone: 81 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

ANOTHER CASE CONFIRMED AT CENTRAL ZONE SCHOOL

One of the new cases identified in the Central zone includes a case at St. Margarets Bay Elementary School.

Five schools are temporarily closed after COVID-19 cases were linked to them.

At Bedford South School, testing is still taking place, but there have been no new cases since one case was reported there.

"That school will remain closed until at least next Monday, then we'll reassess, but were very encouraged by the cooperation from the community and the epidemiology that's coming back looks very good," said McNeil during a news update on Tuesday.

MOBILE TESTING UNITS LAUNCHED

The province has launched two mobile testing units to support more COVID-19 testing in communities that need it.

The mobile units are 20-foot vans that can travel to communities around the province. They are staffed by public health team members trained in testing and investigation processes, such as public health nurses.

On Wednesday, one of the two mobile units will be at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, N.S. -- one of four schools closed in the province due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"The Nova Scotia Health Authority has done a tremendous job to get these mobile units in place in a very short period of time to better support testing in communities and I thank them for this work," said Dr. Robert Strang in a news release issued Wednesday. "These mobile units are another tool in our toolbox to target our testing in places and situations where it is needed to help public health investigate and manage cases and help prevent further spread."

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.