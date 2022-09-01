N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions

Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 497 people in Nova Scotia have died due to COVID-19.

The data in Thursday's report covers the period between Aug. 23 and 29.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia is also reporting an increase in new hospital admissions in this week’s update.

The province is reporting 38 new hospital admissions, compared to 34 last week.

As of Tuesday, there were 38 people in hospital, a decrease of 12 from last week.

Eight people are being treated in intensive care units.

The median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 83.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,310 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,360 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent had one dose, 81.8 per cent have had two doses, and 52.7 per cent have had three or more doses.

BOOSTER DOSES FOR KIDS AGED 5 TO 11

Beginning Thursday, parents and guardians of children between the ages of five and 11 can book their child’s booster dose appointment, with the first appointments being offered as early as Tuesday.

Vaccine appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

More details on the booster expansion for children can be found here.

COVID-19 data for Nova Scotia can be found on the province's COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated weekly on Thursdays.